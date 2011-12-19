FIRST OFFICIAL "Dark Knight Rises" Trailer

Batman fans, the wait is over! Warner Bros. Pictures has finally released their first official trailer for the highly anticipated The Dark Knight Rises. Sadly, this will be director Christopher Nolan’s epic conclusion to the Batman trilogy. Industry rumor suggests that the studio may decide to reboot the franchise.

While there isn’t a confirmed synopsis, the presence of Bane indicates Nolan may be leaning towards DC Comics’ “Knightfall” story arc as inspiration. In the 1993 storyline, Bruce Wayne (Batman) suffers burnout and is systematically assaulted and crippled by a super steroid enhanced genius (Bane).

Leading an all-star international cast, Oscar winner Christian Bale (“The Fighter”) again plays the dual role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The film also stars Anne Hathaway, as Selina Kyle; Tom Hardy, as Bane; Oscar winner Marion Cotillard (“La Vie en Rose”), as Miranda Tate; and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, as John Blake.

Returning to the main cast, Oscar winner Michael Caine (“The Cider House Rules”) plays Alfred; Gary Oldman is Commissioner Gordon; and Oscar winner Morgan Freeman (“Million Dollar Baby”) reprises the role of Lucius Fox.

“The Dark Knight Rises” comes to a theater near you July 20, 2012.

Check out teaser trailer below:

