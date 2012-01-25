Common Freestyles Over "Party" At Sundance

Author/rapper/actor Common is more known for being a nice guy than being a ladies man. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t know how to make a woman feel good. At an after party for his film Luv, Common grabbed a lucky lady named Jasmine from the crowd and freestled about the things they could do together. He rhymed, “Me and Jasmine can find forever.” He also told Jasmine how he liked to make the kitty cat purr. She was probably more than happy to oblige.

Spotted at Fake Shore Drive.

