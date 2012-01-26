Rihanna Gets "Thug Life" Tattoo!

Rihanna’s “good girl gone bad” image is constantly being challenged and taken to new heights. The Bajan beauty tweeted photos of herself getting a tattoo and one odd photo of her balled up fists with the phrase “thug life” on them. “♫ All these b*tches screaming that 2pac back ♫ #THUGLIFE” she tweeted, before posting another picture:

