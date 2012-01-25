Nicki Minaj Breaks Record With "Stupid Hoe"

Nicki Minaj continues to silence critics and haters aike with her music and success. Minaj’s latest track, “Stupid Hoe” has broken records on Vevo. After being released on January 20th, the Barbie’s Hype Williams directed video amassed 4.8 million views in a 24 hour span. Vevo confirmed Nicki Minaj’s record breaking moment with Digital Spy.

“Stupid Hoe” is the first single from Minaj’s sophomore album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded. Look for the album to hit the streets on April 3rd.

