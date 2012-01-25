Star Jones Is Coming Back To "The View"

After getting fired from her job as a co-host on ABC’s “The View” in 2006, Star Jones will be returning to the daytime show on February 22nd. She’ll only be on for the day as a guest to promote heart disease awareness among women.

Star Jones reportedly fell out with “The View” co-host and producer Barbara Walters, which led to her contract not being renewed by ABC. But Star Jones blindsided Barbara by making an announcement about not returning to “The View” before her then-current contract had actually ended.

