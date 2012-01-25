10 Interesting Alicia Keys Facts

Today is the 31st birthday of Alicia Keys, and our sister site TheBoxHouston.com has compiled this list of 10 interesting facts about one of our favorite songbirds.

1. Alicia Keys’ debut album Songs In A Minor sold more than 50,000 copies on the first day.

2. Alicia’s talent for singing was discovered when she was five-years-old, singing in her church choir. She went on to develop her talents as a choir major at Manhattan’s Professional Performance Arts School.

3. Astrological Sign: Aquarius.

4. At age 16, Alicia Keys’ outstanding grades allowed her to finish high school early.

5. Bad habit: Cracking her neck.

