Kelly Rowland & Lance Gross Star In "Keep It Between Us"

Kelly Rowland and Lance Gross give us a double dose of chocolate in “Keep It Between Us,” the latest single off her album Here I Am.

The video offers us many romantic moments such as kissing in public after dining and sighting seeing around Paris!

The chemistry between these two is oozing off the screen!

