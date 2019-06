Wiz Khalifa and Taylor Gang members Lola Monroe and Juicy J remade The Fugees’ “Fu-Gee-La” as “Ooh Gee La,” and here’s the video straight from the studio. Did they do a good job, or should they have left this song alone?

