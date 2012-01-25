Terrell Owens Blew Through $80 Million…But How?

Star football player Terrell Owens has been crying broke for some time now. Through his reality show got to know him on a more personal level but we didn’t know things were this bad! In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, Terrell revealed his feelings for Kita and Mo since their dispute and how he lost $80 million!

How he lost $80 million:

“I hate myself for letting this happen. I believed that they had my back when they said, ‘You take care of the football, and we’ll do the rest.’ And in the end, they just basically stole from me.”

On being lonely:

“I don’t have no friends. I don’t want no friends. That’s how I feel.”

On baby momma regrets:

He says, “If there’s anything I’m sorry about, it’s getting involved with all that.” He added that he never dated any of the four women he impregnated…mostly they were “repeat offenders.” He resents them for suing him for more child support money as he’s going broke.

On suicide attempts:

He chalks them both up to “misunderstandings.”

On his big fallout with Mo and Kita:

He says he missed Monique and Kita whom he stopped speaking to after he discovered they were trying to sell their own lives as a reality program. “They said they were planning to make me an executive producer, but if we were business partners, don’t you think I would have known about it?”

Spotted @TheYBF.com

