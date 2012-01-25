Will & Jada Creating Reality Show

Maybe Will and Jada aren’t getting a divorce! That, or they are really trying to throw us off…The famous black couple are trying their hands at reality TV!

“This show will comb the world to find a new breed of talent. I am happy to be creating it alongside Simon Cowell, the Sony team, and my partner Miguel Melendez, on behalf of the Overbrook family,” says Jada.

According to @PerezHilton:

Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment is partnering up with Sony Pictures Television and Will & Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment for a new DJ-themed reality competition show!

