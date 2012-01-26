Modern Warfare Monthly Content Release Starting….NOW!

Activision announced that on Jan 24th, Call of Duty Elite Members will have access to post-release content. This content will be released monthly for the next 9 months. Yup NINE MONTHS! Those with Xbox Live Accounts will get the first dibs with content for other consoles coming later.

The new content will include new multi-player maps including Central Park and the Italian seaside. I’m pretty excited about this new package as MW3 is, in my opinion, the best in the series to date. If you’re an Elite Member, you can go here for more info: http://www.callofduty.com/elite/go-premium

