Cee-Lo Green To Perform With Madonna At Superbowl

Not much has come out about Madonna’s Superbowl performance. She’s one of those artists who likes to make everything a surprise. The legendarypop star did announce Nicki Minaj and M.I.A. would make appearances during her set. Another performer reported to be participating in the halftime show is Cee-Lo Green.

The rapper turned singer has been quieting acclimating himself with Madonna’s 30 year catalogue of music. Although news of the Nicki, Cee-Lo, and M.I.A.’s involvement has been leaked, Madonna’s camp is saying they are only a few of the surprises Madonna has planned. They refuse to comment further on anything else concerning Madonna’s Superbowl performance. We’ll have to wait until February 5th to see it.

Source

RELATED POSTS:

R. Kelly & Cee Lo Added To “Sparkle” Remake

REWIND: Top 10 Hip-Hop Singers

Cee Lo Green: “I’m Not Out Of Shape”

Also On The Urban Daily: