Slaughterhouse Announce New Album And Tour

Shady Records rap group Slaughterhouse has a cult-like following. Their fans have been waiting for the supergroup’s Shady Records debut since Eminem announced he signed the foour man team to his label. Joe Budden, Royce Da 5’9, Crooked I, and Joell Ortiz announced the name of their debut project will be titled welcome to OUR HOUSE. The album is set to hit music outlets on May15th. Eminem will serve as executive producer as well. Some new music will be available by next week.

Along will their new album, Slaughterhouse is hitting the road in the beginning of March. Take a look at the dates below.

March 8, 2012—Trees/Southside Dallas, TX

March 9, 2012—Warehouse/House of Blues Houston, TX

March 10, 2012—Beauty Ballroom Austin, TX

March 11, 2012 – White Rabbit San Antonio, TX

March 16, 2012—House of Blues Myrtle Beach, SC

March 17, 2012—Beachem Theater Orlando, FL

March 18, 2012—Revolution Miami, FL

March 22, 2012—Masquerade Atlanta, GA

March 23, 2012—The Cannery Nashville, TN

March 24, 2012—The Fillmore Charlotte, NC

March 25, 2012—SoundStage Baltimore, MD

March 26, 2012—Wilbur Theatre Boston, MA

March 27, 2012—Trocadero Theatre Philadelphia, PA

March 28, 2012—9:30 Club Washington D.C.

March 29, 2012—Best Buy Theater New York, NY

March 31, 2012—Lava Lounge (West KY Univ) Bowling Green, KY

April 1, 2012—Metro Chicago, IL

April 2, 2012—Royal Oak Music Theatre Detroit, MI

April 5, 2012—The Clubhouse Tempe, AZ

April 6, 2012—Music Box Los Angeles, CA

April 7, 2012—The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA

April 8, 2012—Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas, NV

April 9, 2012—The Galaxy Santa Ana, CA

April 10, 2012—Porters Pub/4th and B San Diego, CA

April 11, 2012—Velvet Jones Santa Barbara, CA

April 14, 2012—Showbox at the Market Seattle, WA

April 16, 2012—Harry O’s Salt Lake City, UT

April 17, 2012 – Sunshine Theatre Albuquerque, NM

April 18, 2012—Cervantes/Bluebird Denver, CO

April 19, 2012—Fox Theatre Boulder, CO

April 20, 2012— TBD

April 21, 2012—Granada Lawrence, KS

April 22, 2012—Epic Minneapolis, MN

April 24, 2012—Rave Milwaukee, WI

April 25, 2012—Kalamazoo Theatre Kalamazoo, WI

April 26, 2012—The Vogue Indianapolis, IN

April 27, 2012— TBD

April 28, 2012—House of Blues/Grogshop Cleveland, OH

April 29, 2012—Omni Toledo, OH

April 30, 2012—Headliners Louisville, KY

May 1, 2012—Toad’s Place New Haven, CT

May 2, 2012—Lupos Providence, RI

May 3, 2012—Wilbur Theater Boston, MA

