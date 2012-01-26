Adrienne Bailon On Fabolous Rumors: "We're Over It!"

The rumors of Adrienne Bailon getting it in with Fabolous has been swirling for three years. Both parties have denied the relationship. Adrienne recently had an interview with Cherry Martinez at Power 105 radio station in New York City. The ladies talked about Bailon’s past relationship with Rob Kardashian and Kim’s quickie marriage. The most interesting part of the conversation came when Martinez broached the subject of Love and Hip-Hop.

Bailon said she loves the show. Once asked about the persistent rumors of her being one of Fab’s women on the side, “We’re over it,” she deadpanned. “I was with Fab at the 40/40 reopening and went to dinner with Emilythe following night. We’re all great friends.”

After three years of the singer and rapper sticking to the same story, is it time for the public to let sleeping dogs lie? Do you believe Adrienne Bailon’s story? Listen to the rest of the interview and hit us with your conclusions in the comments.

