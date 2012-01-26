Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle Comedy Tour In The Works?

Chris Rock was inspired by Jay-Z and Kanye West coming together for “Watch The Throne,” and wants to bring the comedy equivalent to the world by going on tour with Dave Chappelle. Chris Rock recently stated:

“I’ve been talking to Chappelle a lot. Been trying to get Chappelle to go on tour. You know I’m not the hard one laughing. But I’m trying to make that happen. After seeing Kanye and Jay-Z, I was like, ‘Me and Dave should do this.’”

No word from Dave Chappelle if he’s down or not, but you can get more details by visiting Bossip.

