Chris Brown is taking it back to the clubs on his new song “Turn Up The Music.” It has a lot of energy, and you already know that this is the type of song that Chris Brown will take to another level when he performs it live.

Take a listen to “Turn Up The Music” in the audio player below!

RELATED POSTS:

Hip-Hop And R&B Album Release Dates

WTF: Chris Brown Tattoo’s Girlfriend Karruece’s Face On His Arm!