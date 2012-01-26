50 Cent Takes Floyd Mayweather's 13-Year-Old Son To Get Tatted!

Koraun Mayweather, Floyd Mayweather’s son, is now rocking inked up arms at only 13-years-old! Maybe he was inspired by Rihanna’s “Thug Life” tattoo and decided to mark his body up like an abandoned train station.

“Man @FloydMayweather mad at me I took his son to the tattoo spot. He’s 13 he’s a big boy MONEY TEAM” tweeted 50 who apparently assisted the youngster in ruining his arms!

Floyd responded “What the hell is wrong with @50cent got my son hanging out getting tattoos at 2:30am on a school night.”

