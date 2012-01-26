DMX Rushed To The Hospital

After flying from Miami to Charlotte last night (January 26th) and throwing up repeatedly during the flight, DMX was rushed to the hospital. TMZ reports that he had some “bad shrimp.”

DMX spent about four hours in the emergency room and has already been sent home. Get more details right here.

