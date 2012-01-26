Lil Kim Preparing To Release Something That Will “Destroy Nicki Minaj’s Credibility & Career"

We thought the beef between Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim was over, that was until Nicki released “Stupid Hoe.” The upbeat anthem is filled with subliminal disses like “B*tch talking she the queen when she looking like a lab rat.” Kim isn’t bowing out though, the Brooklyn femcee claims she has something that will ruin Nicki Minaj’s career. Though I doubt anything can slow down the Nicki train, it will be nice to see Kim reclaim her throne!

According to Julia Beverly – founder of Ozone Magazine– Jones’ publicist sent her an email which read the following:

Lil kim is gonna release a statement this week that will “destroy nicki minaj’s credibility & career.

