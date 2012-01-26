Rihanna's 5 Most Thugged Out Twitter Moments

Rihanna is easily one of the most entertaining celebrity tweeters. When she isn’t busy feeding her over 12 Million(!) followers with jaw-dropping bikini pics she is cussing out a hater, showing us a new tattoo or sharing dirty jokes. Here are some of her most G’d up tweets. Follow her @Rihanna if you dare.

It’s really hard to keep our minds out of the gutter when we keep getting gifts (and gifs) like THIS.

Word. How is bronzed Bajan nipplage a BAD thing?

Hey, you can’t talk smack with a name like Fishy Poomps. You leave yourself wide open.

Game. Blouses.

Anyone can get it. Ciara dropped dime to the E! news fashion police on how she felt about meeting Rihanna. Ri Ri didn’t like what she had to say and went at her @mentions. They later made up but they did no film it for us to see, so we lose.

SEE MORE OF RIHANNA’s GULLY TWEETS AT BUZZFEED.