Think You Can Design Clothes For Rihanna?

Since debuting in 2005, Rihanna has become known for more than her music. After winning Grammys and having eleven numer ones under her belt, Ri Ri is stepping into the world of television production. The Bajan beauty is set to launch a fashion competition reality show, much like Project Runway.

Rihanna will executive produce the as yet untitled show where aspiring fashion designers will be challeneged each week to design an outfit for a different celebrity. The final challenge will be creating clothing for a Rihanna performance in Hyde Park, Britain in July. UK pop star Nicola Roberts will serve as host and the show is scheduled to premiere this summer on Sky Living HD.

If you think you have what it takes to dress Rihanna, click here.

