I'm A Boss: Artists Turned Executives

This week Ne-Yo made the biggest executive move of his career by becoming the Senior Vice President of A&R for Def Jam, but he’s not the only artist making huge moves behind the scenes. BET.com recently compiled a list of rappers and singers who are also bosses, and Rick Ross and Eminem made the cut. See the full list right here.

