Amber Rose's Publicist Denys Sending Press Release Regarding Amber Stealing From Kanye

Last week, a report alleging that Amber rose stole money from Kanye West surfaced, Amber’s ex-manager was to blame for the exposure.

The Look of the Savvy Traveler: Functional Business Attire

In what we thought was a damage control attempt, her current publicist released a statement which read:

My name is James Campbell, Amber Rose’s current PR person. I would like to address the controversy regarding Amber and Janero Marchand. First off, I’d like to clarify that Mr. Marchand has never worked with Amber as far her public relations. Anyone with intelligence can obviously see that this man is using her as a target to market himself and leverage his name in the industry, which he obviously failed. Being a publicist for over 10 years, I have never heard of this maniac’s name or his silly company. Amber, her manager, Antonio, and I are entirely disgusted by this demented fool. It is an utter shock that this guy took the time out of his day to fabricate an email (supposedly sent by Amber) and a ridiculous story, and send it to blogs in hopes of it being a topic without any sort of apprehension of how this might effect her. I hope that his current clients on his roster (which i know is not much) realize how dangerous this phony is and quickly find someone else who is more qualified and help them become a topic.

The duo took to Twitter to refute allegations:

Also On The Urban Daily: