Ruben Studdard – "June 28th (I'm Single)"

Former American Idol winner Ruben Studdard hasn’t been in the spotlight for a minute. He was enjoying his marriage. Now that he’s divorced, he’s returned to his first love–making music. “June 28th (I’m Single)” is Studdard’s first single from the upcoming effort, Letters To Birmingham. The song details the split from his ex-wife and gives ladies notice that he’s back on the market. Cop Letters To Birmingham when it drops March 11th.

