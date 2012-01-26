D'Angelo Spotted In Stockholm

D’Angelo is on his European tour, and a photo of him in Stockholm has surfaced. We can’t see if he’s regained his chiseled physique, but he looks much better now than he did in his mugshot.

See the D’Angelo European tour dates below:

Jan 26 – Stockholm, Sweden

Jan 27 – Copenhagen, Denmark

Jan 29 – Paris, France

Jan 30-31 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Feb 3 – 4 – London, England

Feb 6 – Oslo, Norway

Feb 7 – Zurich, Switzerland

Feb 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Feb 10 – Stockholm, Sweden

