D'Angelo Spotted In Stockholm

D’Angelo is on his European tour, and a photo of him in Stockholm has surfaced. We can’t see if he’s regained his chiseled physique, but he looks much better now than he did in his mugshot.
See the D’Angelo European tour dates below:
Jan 26 – Stockholm, Sweden
Jan 27 – Copenhagen, Denmark
Jan 29 – Paris, France
Jan 30-31 – Amsterdam, Netherlands
Feb 3 – 4 – London, England
Feb 6 – Oslo, Norway
Feb 7 – Zurich, Switzerland
Feb 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands
Feb 10 – Stockholm, Sweden
