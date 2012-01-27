Wanna Bet? The 10 Craziest Wagers Ever Made By Rappers

Back in 1993 when Phife of A Tribe Called Quest rhymed “I’m Jordan on the mic/wanna gamble?” on “Lyrics To Go”, no one other than his neighborhood bookie probably took him seriously. But nowadays it’s become common place for rappers to make a heap of their all winnings and risk it all in a game of…anything…and then tell the whole world know about it.

What Happens In Vegas, Stays In Vegas

With 50 Cent and Birdman bragging about football game winnings, Vibe magazine compiled a list of rappers who have money to blow.

The Rapper: Bow Wow The Bet: In August 2010, he bet Game $100,000 that he could beat him in a game of Madden 2011. The Result: Bow Weezy appeared on an episode of George Lopez Tonight a few nights later and admitted that he lost to Game—and lost bad to him. Who says playing video games all day will never get you anywhere in life? Don’t tell that to Game! GET THE FULL LIST BY CLICKING HERE

