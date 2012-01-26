Jay-Z & Beyonce Choose Godparents For Blue Ivy Carter?

According to reports, Jay-Z and Beyonce have selected godparents for their daughter Blue Ivy Carter: Oprah Winfrey and Ty Ty! As the best friend of Jay-Z, Ty Ty being named the godfather isn’t a surprise, but Oprah definitely is.

Yes, Oprah Winfrey has had both Jay-Z and Beyonce on her talk show, but Kelly Rowland was a more likely choice for godmother duties.

This report has not been confirmed by Beyonce and Jay-Z, but there are more details about Blue Ivy Carter’s alleged godparents at HuffPost.

