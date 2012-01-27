D'Angelo Is Back! Performs First Show In A Decade

Earlier today we showed you the first photo of Michael D’Angelo Archer getting ready to take the stage in Stockholm, Sweden. Now the folks at Okayplayer.com have gifted this footage of D’Angelo performing an eight-minute rendition of “Chicken Grease.”

Given that today is the 12th anniversary of Voodoo we’ll let that man take as much time as he likes! And can we get the number to his personal trainer?

