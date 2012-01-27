CLOSE
Diddy's Post Grammy Party Tickets On Sale For $50,000!

There’s no recession in Diddyland!

The music mogul is hosting his annual post Grammy party, but you have to be just as wealthy as the Bad Boy to attend. Tickets start around $1,500 and vary all the way up to $50,000.

“Sources connected with the party promoters tell TMZ, the $50,000 Monster Cabana ticket gets you 2 cabanas, VIP admission for 20 people, buffet dinner, open bar, free bottle service … and 15 dedicated female promotional models.”

The black tie affair will be held at the Playboy Mansion with live performances, open bar and a buffet!

The party’s proceeds will go to benefit the Angelwish Foundation for children afflicted by HIV/AIDS.

