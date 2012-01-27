Jordin Sparks Has A New Man!

If you’ve followed Jordin Sparks’ time in the spotlight, you know she is into the brothas. After romancing model/singer Steph Jones, Jordin said she was taking a break from love to further her career. It looks like that career has led her into the arms of another pop star. Jason Derulo confirmed to People Magazine that he and the former American Idol winner are in a relationship. The Urban Daily previously reported rumors of the pair being in a relationship, however, the two denied those claims. Here’s what Derulo is saying about his relationship with Sparks:

We are together. She lives in Phoenix and she comes [to Miami] and takes care of me, brings me breakfast in bed and she’ll go on walks with me. We’ve gotten closer because of my accident. It’s awesome to have someone you can talk to and she’s a wonderful person.

Oh, the joys of being young and in love.



