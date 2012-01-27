SWV Shoot Video For "Co-Sign"

When SWV announced they were in the studio working on a new album, R&B fans let out a collective sigh. Last week, the group hit us with the first single, “Co-Sign,” which is the lea single from their comeback project, I Missed Us.

Famed Atlanta photographer Derek Blanks is directing the video for the single. The date for the clip’s premiere hasn’t been decided upon yet, but we will keep you posted.

