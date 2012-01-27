Will Smith & Eddie Murphy's Ex-Wives To Star In New Reality Show

In what promises to be another outstanding addition to the VH1 lineup, Eddie Murphy‘s ex-wife Nicole and Will Smith‘s ex-wife Sheree are reportedly going to co-star in a reality show called “Ex-List.” Wendy Williams shared the news on the January 26th episode of her self-titled syndicated daytime talk show.

Nicole Murphy is rumored to have been experiencing financial trouble since divorcing Eddie Murphy, so she may be doing the show simply for the check. In addition to being the ex-wife of Eddie Murphy, Nicole is currently engaged to NFL commentator Michael Strahan. Sheree has remarried since divorcing Will Smith, and she’s now a pastor’s wife and known as Sheree Fletcher.

Filming for “Ex-List” is scheduled to begin in March. No word on what Eddie Murphy and Will Smith think about their ex-wives’ new endeavor. Would you watch this new reality show? Take a vote in our poll below, and take a listen to our divorce party playlist!

