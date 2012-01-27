B.o.B's "Airplanes" Named In Lawsuit

B.o.B’s song “Airplanes” was a smash hit and raked in bundles of money for Bobby Ray and its producers, Kinetics and One Love. Unfortunately, the royalties made from the song have caused a songwriter to file a lawsuit against the production team in New York district court.

Christine Dominguez filed a suit claiming she was a contributor to “Airplanes” and received no credit and was cut out of royalties. She says Kinetics and One Love asked her to create a melody and hook for an unfinished recording that turned out to be B.o.B’s hit song.

Christine Dominguez is seeking revenue generated from CDs, digital sales, ringtones, ringbacks and other sources of possible income from “Airplanes.”

Head over to AllHipHop for the full story.

