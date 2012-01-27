Did Bow Wow Sleep With Kim Kardashian?

Recent Young Money signee Bow Wow has been in the game for ten years. With being in the industry for that amount of time, it is easy to believe the young man has dated a few starlets. His romance with Ciara was well documented with a cover of Vibe Magazine. Plus, his relationship Angela Simmons has been speculated about more than a little bit. Bow Wow recentlyhit up New York City radio station Power 105 and set the record straight about the women he’s been with and who he hasn’t. Watch the video for the true or false session.

