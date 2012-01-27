Chris Brown Drops "Turn Up The Music" Cover Art

Chris Brown turns up his swag on the cover art for his latest single “Turn Up The Music.” Donning a tipped top hat and leopard print shirt, Chris shows off his man lashes and soft pout in the colorful visuals with animated lettering!

