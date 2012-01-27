Mariah Carey Is Back In The Studio With Jermaine Dupri!

Mariah Carey and Jermaine Dupri are in the studio continuing to work on new music for her forthcoming album!

“I said MC they don’t expect you to be camera ready,she said Yes they do LOL!!” tweeted Mariah, along with this image of her and friend Jermaine.

Mimi always looks fabulous, especially being that she gave birth to twins less than a year ago!

