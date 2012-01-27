Win A Trip To The 2012 Grammys!

The Grammy Awards are a music lover’s Superbowl. Plenty hope and dream about attending the biggest night in music. If you are such a music fiend, here is your chance to go to the Grammys. Entering the contest is easier than you think. All one must do is tune into Fuse on Monday January 30th which is the start of Grammy Nominee Takeover Week. Keep an eye oen for the special code at the bottom of the screen and head over to Insider.fuse.tv to enter.

The winner and a guest will receive tickets to the Grammy ceremony with the opportunity to walk the red carpet! After the ceremony, you and your guest will be whisked off to the official Grammy after-party. How cool is that. Check out the video below for more details. Good luck!

