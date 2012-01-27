Toni Braxton Hangs With Famous People Without Her Sisters

On “Braxton Family Values,” Toni Braxton has made it clear that she wants to fly solo, and she recently made an appearance at the Sundance Film Festival event without her four sisters. During the Dinner With Bevy At Sundance event honoring Rashida Jones and Jesse Williams, Toni Braxton hung out and mingled with Quincy and Jesse. Estelle and other celebrities were also in attendance.

Here’s a look at the photos from the night at Bevy’s.

