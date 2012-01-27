Beyonce To be Honored By Hometown With Monument!

A statue is being erected in Beyonce’s honor in her hometown Houston!

Bey is currently recovering from giving birth to her baby Blue Ivy and we hope to see her at the Grammy awards!

“Armdeonce Ventures is currently working with the city of Houston to honor one of today’s hottest stars in Beyonce’ Knowles. The proceeds from this project will go towards the construction, housing, and unveiling of this monument, as well as to several charitable causes which include Music for America, the Grammy Cares Foundation, Hurricane Katrina victims, flooding victims in the states of Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi, as well as to other disaster and hunger victims around the world.”

