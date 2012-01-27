Kim Kardashian Gets A Role On TV Show "Drop Dead Diva"

Kim Kardashian is getting her weight up as an actress, now that she has landed a role on the Lifetime TV show “Drop Dead Diva.” In addition to starring on her E! reality show “Kourtney and Kim Take New York,” Kim Kardashian will appear on the big screen in Tyler Perry’s forthcoming film The Marriage Counselor and on ABC’s “Last Man Standing.”

Where Kim Kardashian Has Found Many Of Her Men

Kim Kardashian will appear in multiple episodes of “Drop Dead Diva,” which will begin airing this summer. Find out more about Kim K.’s new role at HuffPost.

RELATED POSTS:

Did Bow Wow Sleep With Kim Kardashian? [VIDEO]

Watch Kim Kardashian End Her Marriage [VIDEO]

Also On The Urban Daily: