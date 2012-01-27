Drake And Tattoo Artist Squash Beef

Drake may be quietly plotting a response to Common, but one of his beefs has officially been squashed. After exchanging barbs with Kevin Campbell, a tattoo artist that emblazoned Drake’s name across a young woman’s forehead, it appears that the feud is over.

“@drake Nice talking to you buddy, glad everything’s cleared up,” Campbell wrote on his Twitter account. “It’s good that something positive came out of this whole fiasco. Stay up.”

“Drake beef officially squashed…Everybody can now move on. Only positivity from here on out.”

