Chris Brown To Perform At The Grammys?

If reports are true, Chris Brown will be busy on Sunday, February 12th, when he performs at the Grammys. He was supposed to perform in 2009, but withdrew after getting into a vicious physical altercation with his then-girlfriend Rihanna.

So Much To See While Attending The Grammys

The last time Chris Brown appeared at the Grammys was 2008, which makes it a really big deal for him to return in 2012.

Rihanna will be in attendance at the Grammys and is scheduled to perform with Coldplay. Find out who else will be performing right here.

