REAL LOVE: Evelyn Lozada Tells Ochocinco "STFU"

It appears that Ochocinco pushed his zen movement a little too far with his fiancee Evelyn Lozada.

Yesterday we spotted that Chad intervened when he saw that the twitter war between Evelyn and Jennifer Williams had gotten out of hand.

The New England Patriots wide out tweeted, “Do not send another tweet out if it’s not positive,” to which Evelyn replied. “The Man Has Spoken *DROPS MIC*”

Well, this morning Chad continued his mission of peace tweeting out some unsolicited advice to his lady: “I think u should sit down and make amends with a certain friend of yours. As I’m always at peace and showing love u shall2.”

What was Evelyn’s reply? “STFU”

STFU as in “shut the front door” on your way out to go meditate or do yoga. We’re sure it’s all in good fun, but it’s still hilarious. This is probably ammo for the reality TV program they are shooting. Enjoy the show.

