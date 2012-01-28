CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

CAPTION THIS: NBA Players Pose With 102-Year-Old Grandfather

Leave a comment

Last night the Orlando Magic were hit with another embarrassing loss, this time falling 93-67 to the New Orleans Hornets.

72 Hours in New Orleans

But one highlight of the night was seeing cousins Jarrett Jack (Hornets) and Chris Duhon (Magic) pose with their 102-year-old great grandfather Edward, who came out to cheer them on.

How is that for a family stand?

RELATED POSTS:

Dwight Howard Says Shaq Should “Get On With His Life”

Delonte West Not Allowed To Visit White House Due To Gun Charges?

Kobe Bryant Breaks Record In Loss

Chris Duhon , family , Jarrett Jack , nba

Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close