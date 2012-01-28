Jennifer Williams Hit By Evelyn Lozada's Assistant, Police Called

“Basketball Wives” got too real last weekend, when Evelyn Lozada‘s assistant Nai Crooks struck Jennifer Williams–in the face! The two cast mates have been beefing on the show and on Twitter, but the blow to the face went too far for Jennifer Williams.

Police were called to deal with the situation, and Nai Crooks has previously worked for Jennifer Williams. Find out what was said in the police report here.

