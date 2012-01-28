Christina Aguilera Sings "At Last" At Etta James Funeral

Today friends and family said their final good-byes to R&B legend Etta James. The iconic soul singer was laid to rest in Los Angeles after losing a battle with leukemia on January 20th. She was sent off in grand style with performances from artists like Christina Aguilera.

Watch Christina Ag sing James’s classic, “At Last” in the video above. How do you think she did? (Spotted @ThatGrapeJuice)

