Is Iggy Azalea The Female 2Pac?

Female rapper Iggy Azalea has been attracting attention from music fans since she released her Ignorant Art mixtape last year, and a respected music exec has even referred to her as “the next 2Pac.” After being courted by major labels, Iggy Azalea has signed with Interscope Records, and Interscope/Geffen/A&M Records Chairman Jimmy Iovine made the comparison to 2Pac.

Iggy Azalea’s Motherland

That may sound heavy to most, but 2Pac spent his career on Interscope Records. Maybe Jimmy Iovine is right?

Find out more about Iggy Azalea's new deal right here.

