Will Smith And Jada Squash Divorce Rumors With Jaden

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are minority owners of the Philadelphia 76ers, and they slowed down divorce rumors as they cheered on their team with their son Jaden. Will and Jada looked like they were having fun, and they even looked happy to be together.

Philly’s Place In Black History

Take a look at the Smiths enjoying the Charlotte Bobcats vs. Philadelphia 76ers game in Will Smith’s hometown of Philly. Do these photos make you believe that their marriage is all good?

RELATED POSTS:

Will Smith & Eddie Murphy’s Ex-Wives To Star In New Reality Show

Will & Jada Creating Reality Show

Celebrity Break Ups: Couples That Might Not Last Past 2012