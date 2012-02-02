TRUE OR FALSE: Bon Rappetite Is The Realest Fake Restaurant Ever!

Whether it was Sean Combs’s restaurant Justin’s or Flavor Flav’s attempt at a Fried Chicken spot, restaurants with hip-hop flavor are not an original idea. But one establishment may have them all beat.

“Bon Rappetite is the world’s first hip hop restaurant,” says the website. “Featuring a delicious menu that caters to the ballers. Relax at the bar with a signature cocktail, like the refreshing Long Island Ice-T, or eat so many shrimp you get iodine poisoning in our relaxing dining area. One thing’s for sure, you better bring your rappetite.™”

With weekly events like the “Bring Tha Pagne” party and the “Freestyle Dining & Rap Battle” this could be the hottest spot on the block. Too bad it isn’t real. Check out these creative menu items and see if you can recreate them at home.

