FACT OF THE DAY: Common Was A Bookworm At FAMU

Long before battling rappers on wax and cowboys on the screen, Common aka Lonnie Lynn Jr. was attending Florida A&M University on scholarship majoring in Business Administration.

The rapper formerly known as Sense had a strict three-hour-a-day studying regimen, but his mind was still on rapping. In his book One Day It’ll All Make Sense, he wrote that he recorded “A Penny For My Thoughts” while in school by listening to beats that producer NO ID would leave on his outgoing answering machine message. “I’d call in and compose my raps like that.”

How did it come out? Take a listen to “Penny For My Thoughts” from Common’s debut Can I Borrow A Dollar?

